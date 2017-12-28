Top Stories
Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 11:21 pm

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Enjoy a Day in the Woods with Her Kids!

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Enjoy a Day in the Woods with Her Kids!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having the best Christmas vacation with her kids!

The 48-year-old pop singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon (December 28) to share a couple of photos and videos from her trip to the woods with her kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

After their trip to the woods, Gwen, Blake, and the kids had some Christmas fun in Santa hats while hanging out by the tree.

Check out the photos in the gallery below!
Photos: Instagram
