Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Enjoy a Day in the Woods with Her Kids!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having the best Christmas vacation with her kids!

The 48-year-old pop singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon (December 28) to share a couple of photos and videos from her trip to the woods with her kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

After their trip to the woods, Gwen, Blake, and the kids had some Christmas fun in Santa hats while hanging out by the tree.

