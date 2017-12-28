Halsey Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out with G-Eazy

Top Stories
Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 8:49 pm

Halsey is rocking a bold new look!

the 23-year-old singer debuted her new platinum-blonde hair while out with boyfriend G-Eazy on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During their afternoon lunch date, Halsey showed of super flat tummy in a rolled up pink T-shirt and low-rise sweatpants while the 28-year-old rapper kept things cool in sunglasses and jeans.

Halsey and G-Eazy were recently spotted enjoying date night at Jay-Z‘s concert in Los Angeles last week.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
