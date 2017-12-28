Here’s How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen’s Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

If you've been following along with Chrissy Teigen's crazy story about her flight to Tokyo, you're probably wondering how someone got onto the flight without a ticket. We finally have the answer!

Two brothers, who are American citizens, reportedly got onto the flight using the same ticket, which was duplicated. They both were traveling to Tokyo, but had booked flights on separate airlines so they were able to get through security without a problem.

One brother had a ticket on All Nippon Airways and the other had a ticket on a United Airlines flight, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The brothers have nearly identical names and used the same ticket to get on the ANA flight, though it's not clear how the brother with a United ticket found a seat on the ANA plane. The FBI is considering weighing criminal charges against them.

"During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot," ANA said in a statement. "As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked. ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight."

Four hours into the 11-hour flight to Tokyo, the plane turned around and returned to Los Angeles.

Make sure to read all of Chrissy's tweets about what happened during the flight!

Getty
