Thu, 28 December 2017 at 9:15 am

Hillary Clinton & Hubby Bill Check Out Performance of Broadway's 'The Band's Visit'!

Hillary Clinton & Hubby Bill Check Out Performance of Broadway's 'The Band's Visit'!

Broadway got a visit from some special guests last night (December 27)!

Hillary and Bill Clinton had themselves a night out with daughter Chelsea Clinton to check out a performance of the hit Broadway musical The Band’s Visit held at The Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hillary Clinton

Following the performance, Hillary and Bill made their way backstage to meet with the stars of the musical Tony Shalhoub and Katina Lenk, as well as the rest of the cast.

Vanity Fair is facing heavy criticism from social media for mocking Hillary in their just released New Year’s Resolutions video – see it here!
hillary clinton hubby bill check out performance of broadways the bands visit 01
hillary clinton hubby bill check out performance of broadways the bands visit 02

Credit: Bruce Glikas; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bill Clinton, Broadway, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Katina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub

