Joe Alwyn Catches a Flight to Meet Girlfriend Taylor Swift!

Joe Alwyn is getting out of town to meet up with Taylor Swift!

The 26-year-old British model and actor was spotted catching a flight at Heathrow Airport on Thursday (December 28) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Alwyn

Joe spent his Christmas holiday with his family in London. Now, he’s riding solo at the airport to head back to see his girlfriend.

Taylor recently did the sweetest thing – buying a home for a fan who is homeless, pregnant, and dealing with her boyfriend’s job loss. Such an amazing gesture!