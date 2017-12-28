Top Stories
Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017

Joe Alwyn Catches a Flight to Meet Girlfriend Taylor Swift!

Joe Alwyn is getting out of town to meet up with Taylor Swift!

The 26-year-old British model and actor was spotted catching a flight at Heathrow Airport on Thursday (December 28) in London, England.

Joe spent his Christmas holiday with his family in London. Now, he’s riding solo at the airport to head back to see his girlfriend.

Taylor recently did the sweetest thing – buying a home for a fan who is homeless, pregnant, and dealing with her boyfriend’s job loss. Such an amazing gesture!
  • Stoni

    Glad to see Taylor didn’t go by looks this time. Maybe it will last.

  • matthewriddick1

    If it doesn’t, I’m sure she has the perfect diss song about him. LOL