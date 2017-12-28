Top Stories
Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 10:10 pm

Joe Alwyn Lands in Los Angeles in Time for New Year's Day!

Joe Alwyn Lands in Los Angeles in Time for New Year's Day!

Joe Alwyn has arrived in the states just in time to ring in the new year with his girlfriend Taylor Swift!

The 26-year-old actor was spotted arriving at LAX Airport on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in Los Angeles.

Joe flew first class on a flight out of London, where he was likely spending the holidays with his family.

Taylor and Joe just started being a little more public with their relationship and they were spotted kissing in the audience at Jingle Bell Ball in London and also holding hands in New York, both this month.

40+ pictures inside of Joe Alwyn at the airport…

  • lauren

    What if joe is visiting his friends?

  • Max

    Why don’t you ever post where Taylor is??We don’t see her anymore going to places (the gym, the studio, shopping) like we used to two years ago and I can’t believe she’s always able to hide from the paparazzi, we wanna where she is too!!

  • BeautifulSupreme

    So cute