Joe Alwyn Lands in Los Angeles in Time for New Year's Day!

Joe Alwyn has arrived in the states just in time to ring in the new year with his girlfriend Taylor Swift!

The 26-year-old actor was spotted arriving at LAX Airport on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in Los Angeles.

Joe flew first class on a flight out of London, where he was likely spending the holidays with his family.



Taylor and Joe just started being a little more public with their relationship and they were spotted kissing in the audience at Jingle Bell Ball in London and also holding hands in New York, both this month.

