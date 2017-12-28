John Stamos' Pregnant Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Debuts Her Baby Bump!

John Stamos and his pregnant fiancee Caitlin McHugh take their dogs for a hike on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in Studio City, Calif.

The 54-year-old Fuller House actor tried to keep a low profile in a baseball hat and sunglasses while his model fiancee showed off her baby bump in a tight pink sweatshirt.

This is the first time Caitlin has showed off her baby bump in public since she announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

This will be the first child for both John and Caitlin.