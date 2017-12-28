Julianne Hough Recalls Being Called 'Fat Every Day' on Set: 'I Was the Skinniest I'd Ever Been'

Julianne Hough looks so winter chic on the cover of Redbook magazine’s February 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 29-year-old actress and entertainer had to share with the mag:

On her secret relationship tip: “We actually have a code phrase that we use. It’s “same team.” So if one of us feels we need to have a “conversation,” we preface it with that. Like: “Hey, ‘same team.’ I love you, but you hurt my feelings.” So the other person goes into it with an open mind, versus being immediately defensive. And we celebrate every little victory. Sometimes we’ll have a special date night, and other times we’ll toast over dinner at home.”

On being more self-accepting now than ever before: “I was very self-accepting growing up, then something switched in middle school. I would compare myself to everyone…and later I did a film where I basically was told I was fat every day, yet I was the skinniest I’d ever been. Now, when I’m self-conscious, I’ll do something completely crazy or goofy to get out of my own head—something fun that reminds me of the freedom I felt as a kid before all that happened.”

On taking risks: “I always say that without fear, you can’t have courage. And without courage, you can’t take risks and have success. It’s really invigorating and fulfilling when you actually do something that scares the s–t out of you.”

For more from Julianne, visit RedbookMag.com.