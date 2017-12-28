Top Stories
Thu, 28 December 2017 at 11:17 pm

Kate Winslet Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein During Oscars Speech on Purpose

Kate Winslet Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein During Oscars Speech on Purpose

Kate Winslet is opening up about working with Harvey Weinstein on The Reader and how she purposely didn’t thank him when she won an Oscar for her role in the film.

The actress told THR about how Weinstein distributed her first movie and that he never let it go.

“He would come up to me every time I saw him, ‘Don’t forget who gave you your first movie!’ He didn’t ‘give me’ my first movie — I auditioned for four months. Peter Jackson gave me the part. But, you know, how dare he even sow that seed in my mind, that in some way any part of my career had anything to do with him rooting for me or pushing for me or putting my name forward,” Kate said.

“He was just so horrible to deal with,” Kate added. “I was one of the ones he would label ‘difficult’ because I wouldn’t do the things he would ask for me to do on a business-level…. These were ridiculous requests…. He didn’t like me because I wouldn’t be bullied by him.”

Kate also opened up about how The Reader was supposed to be released a year after it came out in theaters, but Weinstein decided to release it at the same time as Revolutionary Road, her movie with then-husband Sam Mendes.

“I just thought to myself, ‘Well, if I can just get my own back in some way at this awful man, I’m not gonna thank him. If I happen to win that Oscar [for The Reader], I am not going to say thank you,’” Kate said. And she didn’t thank him.

  • ShellBell

    So she is disgusted by Harvey but willingly works with Woody Allen and continually sings his praises.

  • BeautifulSupreme

    But she continued to work with Harvey. And she worked with Woody Allen, praised him and turned a blind eye to his obvious child molesting ways. He married his adopted daughter!! Sorry Kate, too late.

  • namers

    Heavenly Creatures is one of my all time favorite films.

  • DEADP00L

    She had no issues taking his companies money, working with him time and time again and defended Roman and Woody.