Thu, 28 December 2017 at 4:15 pm

Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Presenting at Golden Globes with a 'From Justin to Kelly' Reference!

Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Presenting at Golden Globes with a 'From Justin to Kelly' Reference!

Kelly Clarkson was announced as a presenter for the 2018 Golden Globes, and she took to Twitter to joke about her appearance at the upcoming ceremony.

The 35-year-old entertainer will be in attendance at the evening celebrating some great movies and TV shows from the past year.

“Finally my work for From Justin To Kelly is being recognized 🙄 #LateToThePartyGlobes #FromAmyToKelly #SequelsAreTheBest,” Kelly tweeted. A fan posted that Kelly also made an appearance on Sabrina the Teenage Witch back in the day, and Kelly responded, “Exactly …..Pure. Raw. Talent.”

The Golden Globes are airing on Sunday (January 7) and you can check out other presenters here as well.
