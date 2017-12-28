Top Stories
Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 6:20 pm

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted Christmas Card Photos from Instagram

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted Christmas Card Photos from Instagram

Kim Kardashian has removed all 25 days of Christmas cards from her Instagram account and now she’s opening up about why they have been taken down.

The 37-year-old reality star deleted the pics so that she can maintain the vibe of her account.

“Was always the plan. I archieved [sic] them so my instagram feed vibe is back,” Kim tweeted in response to a fan.

The Christmas card photos generated a ton of buzz as fans came to the assumption that Kylie Jenner would announce her pregnancy on Day 25 of the countdown, but that didn’t happen.
  • J.K.

    WHY
    IS
    THIS
    NEWS
    JESUS CHRIST