Lady Gaga Is Spending Her Holidays in the Hamptons!

Lady Gaga is enjoying a romantic holiday getaway!

The 31-year-old Joanne singer-songwriter was spotted at Gurney’s Montauk this week with a bodyguard and her boyfriend, 48-year-old CAA agent Christian Carino, according to Page Six.

After arriving on Tuesday (December 26), Gaga was seen working out and getting her nails and hair done at the spa.

She reportedly toured a $6 million home in the area over the summer, but didn’t make a purchase.

Gaga has plenty to celebrate this season: she recently announced that she’s going to have a residency in Las Vegas!