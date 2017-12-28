Top Stories
Thu, 28 December 2017 at 9:25 am

Luke Evans Gets His Steak Salted By 'Salt Bae'

Luke Evans Gets His Steak Salted By 'Salt Bae'

Luke Evans posted a video of Chef Nusret Gokce, who has been dubbed “Salt Bae” for his unique salting technique, salting and cutting his steak at a restaurant!

If you don’t know, Salt Bae has become an internet sensation, and he himself has over 10 million followers on Instagram.

“Ive realised I’ve been cutting my steak and pouring my salt the wrong way….. #saltbae @nusr_et,” Luke captioned the video of Salt Bae in action.

Watch the video Luke Evans just posted below…
