Thu, 28 December 2017 at 7:00 am

Milla Jovovich Treats Herself to a Spa Day in WeHo

Milla Jovovich Treats Herself to a Spa Day in WeHo

Milla Jovovich looks refreshed as she leaves a spa on Wednesday afternoon (December 27) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress went casual a navy sweater, bell-bottomed jeans, and wedges as she headed homed from her day of pampering.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milla Jovovich

Milla recently took to Instagram to share a few super cute photos with her daughters Ever, 10, and Dashiel, 2, for Christmas.

“We wanted to wish everyone the most wonderful holiday weekend! Though the sun is shining, it’s chilly enough to whip out the old faux fur here in Los Angeles, is it winter weather where you are? We ended up getting a last minute tree because of all the traveling and though the choice was at a minimum, the adventure was incredible! #happyholidays #ladiary❤️❤️❤️,” Milla captioned the below post.

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on

Posted to: Milla Jovovich

