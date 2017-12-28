Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Spend the Day at the Beach in Sydney!
Nicole Kidman is all smiles as she enjoys an afternoon at the beach on Saturday (December 23) in Sydney, Australia.
The 50-year-old Emmy-winning actress enjoyed some fun in the sun with her husband Keith Urban, their kids Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7 (not pictured), and her parents.
Keith recently took to Instagram to share a cute post in honor of their daughter Faith‘s 7th birthday.
“HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY FEEF – we LOOOVE you. Mum and Dad xxxxxx – KU,” Keith captioned the below photo.