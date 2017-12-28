Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Hit the Slopes in Aspen!

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka spend the day on the ski slopes on Wednesday (December 27) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 36-year-old DJ looked pretty in a pink ski suit while the 32-year-old actor rocked a gray camouflage jacket enjoyed some fun in the snow.

While there were skiing, Paris took to Instagram to share a couple shots of herself on the mountains.

“Beautiful day up on the mountain. 🐰🎿🗻 #Aspen,” Paris captioned the below photo of herself on the slopes.