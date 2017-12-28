Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 12:48 am

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Hit the Slopes in Aspen!

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Hit the Slopes in Aspen!

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka spend the day on the ski slopes on Wednesday (December 27) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 36-year-old DJ looked pretty in a pink ski suit while the 32-year-old actor rocked a gray camouflage jacket enjoyed some fun in the snow.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

While there were skiing, Paris took to Instagram to share a couple shots of herself on the mountains.

“Beautiful day up on the mountain. 🐰🎿🗻 #Aspen,” Paris captioned the below photo of herself on the slopes.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
