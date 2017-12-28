Paul McCartney Relaxes at the Beach in St. Barts with Family

Paul McCartney wears a rash guard while hitting the beach with his family on Thursday (December 28) in St. Barts.

The legendary singer was joined by wife Nancy Shevell and some other family members while celebrating the holidays on the exclusive island.

Paul took to his Twitter account earlier in the week to wish his fans a merry Christmas.

“Happy Chrissie to y’all! I hope everyone has a really wonderful Christmas and has a great time with their loved ones – and enjoys every minute! Love Paul x,” he wrote.