Top Stories
Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 8:39 pm

Paul McCartney Relaxes at the Beach in St. Barts with Family

Paul McCartney Relaxes at the Beach in St. Barts with Family

Paul McCartney wears a rash guard while hitting the beach with his family on Thursday (December 28) in St. Barts.

The legendary singer was joined by wife Nancy Shevell and some other family members while celebrating the holidays on the exclusive island.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul McCartney

Paul took to his Twitter account earlier in the week to wish his fans a merry Christmas.

“Happy Chrissie to y’all! I hope everyone has a really wonderful Christmas and has a great time with their loved ones – and enjoys every minute! Love Paul x,” he wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
paul mccartney relaxes at the beach in st barts with family 01
paul mccartney relaxes at the beach in st barts with family 02
paul mccartney relaxes at the beach in st barts with family 03
paul mccartney relaxes at the beach in st barts with family 04
paul mccartney relaxes at the beach in st barts with family 05
paul mccartney relaxes at the beach in st barts with family 06
paul mccartney relaxes at the beach in st barts with family 07

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Nancy Shevell, Paul McCartney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Minka Kelly is spending her Christmas vacation in Hawaii - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin is sharing tons of photos from her romantic Paris vacation with boyfriend Chandler Powell - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper is slamming Will Smith's new Netflix movie - TooFab
  • Find out which movie was named the worst of 2017 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • JoJo Siwa is showing off all of her super cool Christmas gifts - Just Jared Jr