Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

2017 brought us plenty of celebrity babies. And for some stars, their very own bundles of joy are on the way in the new year!

Just Jared is taking a look at which couples announced pregnancy news over the past 12 months and are expecting to give birth sometime in 2018 – everyone from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who are expecting their second child together in the new year, to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s first child together. Speaking of the Kardashian family: sister Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, and Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant too!

Congrats again to all the happy parents on the exciting news!

Click inside to check out who is expecting in 2018…

Announced in…

July

Jessica Alba Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Cash Warren!

Jamie Lynn Sigler Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Cutter Dykstra!

August

Timeless’ Matt Lanter & Wife Angela Are Expecting First Child!

‘Human’ Singer Christina Perri Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump

Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Are Expecting First Child!

‘GMA’s Ginger Zee Expecting Second Child with Hubby Ben Aaron!

Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Is Pregnant!

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood & Hillary Scott Are Both Expecting Babies!

Michael Phelps’ Wife Nicole Is Pregnant with Their Second Child!

Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Expecting Their Third Child!

Reid Scott’s Wife Elspeth Is Pregnant with Their Second Child!

September

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott’s Baby (Report)

Kim Kardashian Confirms She’s Expecting Third Child with Kanye West Via Surrogate!

Kate Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Prince William!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine!

Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Expecting First Child!

Rosie O’Donnell’s Estranged Daughter Chelsea Is Pregnant, She Reacts to News on Twitter

Boyd Holbrook’s Girlfriend Tatiana Pajkovic Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Macklemore & Wife Tricia Expecting Second Child!

October

Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Pregnant with Second Child!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Wife Amy Expecting First Child Together!

Sam Claflin & Laura Haddock Are Expecting Again – See Her Baby Bump!

Billy Joel’s Wife Alexis Roderick Is Pregnant!

Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Expecting Second Child!

Chris Stapleton & Wife Morgane Are Expecting Twins!

November

Tia Mowry Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Cory Hardrict

Jordin Sparks Secretly Marries Dana Isaiah, Announces She’s Pregnant!

Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Evan Spiegel

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Ashe Are Expecting Second Child!

December

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Expecting Second Child!

Coco Rocha Expecting Second Child With Husband James Conran – See Her Baby Bump!

Kym Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Robert Herjavec!

Dwayne Johnson Expecting Another Baby Girl with Lauren Hashian!

John Stamos’ Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

Is Kirsten Dunst Pregnant? New Report Says She’s Expecting First Child with Jesse Plemons!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child!

Eva Longoria Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy with Husband Jose Baston!

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Jamie Lynn Spears & Husband Jamie Watson Are Having a Baby!