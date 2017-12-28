Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian is not letting her pregnancy keep her out of the gym and she’s been working hard on her fitness while pregnant with her first child!

The 33-year-old reality star did a home workout with sister Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday morning (December 28) and documented it on Snapchat. You can see photos in the gallery.

Khloe has responded to people on Twitter who think it’s unsafe for her to be working out while nearly six months into her pregnancy.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing sh-t,” Khloe tweeted.