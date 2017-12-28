Robin Wright Is Dating Fashion Exec Clement Giraudet (Report)

Robin Wright reportedly has a hot new man in her life!

The 51-year-old House of Cards actress is reportedly dating fashion executive Clement Giraudet, who works as the VIP relations manager for Saint Laurent.

Robin and Clement were spotted celebrating the holidays together in Tahoe City, Calif. this week, according to Page Six.

The new couple first stepped out together back in September while attending a soccer match in Paris, where Robin was in town for the Saint Laurent fashion show.

Robin was previously engaged to Ben Foster, but they called it off in 2015 after many years together. She was once married to Sean Penn and they have two children together – daughter Dylan, 26, and son Hopper, 24.