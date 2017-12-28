Top Stories
Thu, 28 December 2017 at 6:14 pm

Sam Heughan's Latest Instagram Has Fans Guessing What's Next for Him!

Sam Heughan's Latest Instagram Has Fans Guessing What's Next for Him!

Sam Heughan is leading us all into 2018 – and we can’t wait to see where he’s taking us next!

The 37-year-old Outlander star shared an interesting photo rocking a moustache on his Instagram on Thursday (December 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

“Looking forward to the new year like…. where’s the water/whisky?!” he captioned the post.

Fans have been commenting on the post wondering what he might be up to: “New commercial?” asked one. “Lawrence of Arabia?” asked another. “New movie Sam?”

What might he be plotting next? We’ll be following him on whatever adventure he’s got planned!

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on

Photos: instagram: @samheughan
Posted to: Sam Heughan

  • OH NO YOU DIDNT GURL

    coming out of the closet?

  • Mauricette Demoor

    Oh please. You should be ashamed of yourself. This is an old photo of when he was doing some pub for a British beer long before he was on Outlander