Sam Heughan's Latest Instagram Has Fans Guessing What's Next for Him!

Sam Heughan is leading us all into 2018 – and we can’t wait to see where he’s taking us next!

The 37-year-old Outlander star shared an interesting photo rocking a moustache on his Instagram on Thursday (December 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

“Looking forward to the new year like…. where’s the water/whisky?!” he captioned the post.

Fans have been commenting on the post wondering what he might be up to: “New commercial?” asked one. “Lawrence of Arabia?” asked another. “New movie Sam?”

What might he be plotting next? We’ll be following him on whatever adventure he’s got planned!