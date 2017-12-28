Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 5:00 am

Sterling K. Brown & His Family Meet Stitch at Disney Resort in Hawaii!

Sterling K. Brown and his family are having an amazing time in Hawaii and making some amazing friends!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sterling K. BRown

The 41-year-old This Is Us actor and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, as well as their children Andrew and Amare got to hang out with Stitch on Wednesday (December 27) at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Sterling has a lot to celebrate, besides just the holiday season: he’s recently been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes! Check out the full list of nominees, if you haven’t already!
Credit: Hugh Gentry; Photos: Disney's Aulani Resort
