Viewership for Netflix's 'Bright' Revealed for First Weekend

The new Netflix movie Bright has been receiving some harsh reviews, but it has been getting great ratings so far!

Nielsen estimates that more than 11 million people watched the new Will Smith and Joel Edgerton film during its first three days on the streaming service, according to Variety.

If all 11 million people went to see the movie in theaters, that would equal an estimated $98 million opening weekend using the 2017 average movie ticket price of $8.93 as reported by Box Office Mojo.

While 11 million is a huge number, Netflix has seen bigger numbers for debuts. Nielsen estimated that 15.8 million people watched the season two premiere of Stranger Things during its first three days.