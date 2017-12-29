Anna Faris Officiates Her Friend Sim Sarna's Wedding

Anna Faris served as the officiant at her friend Sim Sarna‘s wedding!

The 41-year-old House Bunny actress officiated the ceremony of her Unqualified podcast co-host and producer at the Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, Calif.

Sim tied the knot with his love Amy in the beautiful outdoor ceremony.

Anna rocked a light pink coat and dress along with chestnut UGG boots for the occasion.

She took to Instagram on Friday (December 29) to share pics from the special day, captioning them, “Congrats Sim & Amy!!!!! ❤️ ”

“Perfect day,” Sim added. “Can’t believe this beautiful woman is my wife.”

You can see all of the pics here.

Watch a video Anna teased one month prior to the ceremony below!