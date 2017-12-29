Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith &amp; Brandon Flynn Revealed!

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 6:13 pm

Anna Faris Officiates Her Friend Sim Sarna's Wedding

Anna Faris Officiates Her Friend Sim Sarna's Wedding

Anna Faris served as the officiant at her friend Sim Sarna‘s wedding!

The 41-year-old House Bunny actress officiated the ceremony of her Unqualified podcast co-host and producer at the Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, Calif.

Sim tied the knot with his love Amy in the beautiful outdoor ceremony.

Anna rocked a light pink coat and dress along with chestnut UGG boots for the occasion.

She took to Instagram on Friday (December 29) to share pics from the special day, captioning them, “Congrats Sim & Amy!!!!! ❤️ ”

“Perfect day,” Sim added. “Can’t believe this beautiful woman is my wife.”

You can see all of the pics here.

Watch a video Anna teased one month prior to the ceremony below!

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Faris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr