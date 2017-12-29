Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 5:54 pm

Beyonce Stars in Jay Z's 'Family Feud' Music Video - Watch Now!

Jay Z just dropped his new music video for “Family Feud” and it has an all-star cast, including his wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy!

The video for the song off 4:44, which touches on Jay Z‘s infidelity, was directed by Ava DuVernay.

It features Jay professing his sins to Beyonce in a church confessional.

The storyline spans over 400 years and features appearances from Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling, Rosario Dawson, Thandie Newton, America Ferrera, Niecy Nash, Janet Mock, Susan Kelechi Watson and Constance Wu.

Check out the entire video below…
