'Black Mirror' Season 4 Hits Netflix - How to Watch!

Black Mirror Season 4 is finally available to stream, and you can watch it on Netflix right now!

The hit anthology series, which centers around society’s increasing reliance on technology, returned on Friday (December 29) with six brand new episodes.

New episodes include “USS Callister” and “Arkangel,” which stars Rosemarie DeWitt and was directed by Jodie Foster.

Other episodes include “Crocodile,” “Hang the DJ,” “Metalhead,” which stars Maxine Peake and was directed by David Slade, and “Black Museum.”

You can also watch the official trailer for the new season below.