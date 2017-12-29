Bruno Mars Faces 'Uptown Funk' Lawsuit Against 1970s Rap Trio

Bruno Mars is facing another lawsuit for his hit song “Uptown Funk.”

This time, a female rap trio called The Sequence is claiming that the song is too similar to one of their 1970s hits.

Their 1979 song “Funk You Up” was third rap song ever to reach Billboard’s Top 50 Singles and the group claims it has “significant and substantially similar compositional elements” to “Uptown Funk.”

According to TMZ, the women are asking a jury trial and unspecified amount of money from Bruno and songwriter Mark Ronson.

This is one of several lawsuits stemming from the song, with the most recent being in September.