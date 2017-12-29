BTS Debuts Rock Version of 'DNA' at KBS Song Festival 2017

BTS has dropped a brand-new rock version of their hit song “DNA!”

The popular seven-member South Korean boy band performed the new version at the 2017 KBS Song Festival on Friday (December 29) at KBS Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

The guys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – rocked matching uniforms as they busted out their flawless moves on stage.

The epic performance featured guitars and heavy drums, and we are all for it.

EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, Wanna One, MAMAMOO, GFRIEND, HyunA, Hwang Chi Yeol, and The Unit contestants also took the stage.

Watch BTS‘ performance here!