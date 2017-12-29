Camila Cabello Releases Special ‘Never Be The Same’ Fan Video – Watch Here!

Camila Cabello is getting ready to ring in the New Year with a special treat to fans!

The 20-year-old "Havana" hit-maker just released a special music video of her latest single "Never Be The Same" featuring a ton of new behind-the-scenes footage mixed in with fan tribute videos.

"I wanted to give this to you guys as a New Year’s Eve present but I was too excited and couldn't wait!!!!," Camila wrote in her Twitter message. "This is a thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being here for me and for all the memories we’ve made together this year."

"I frickin love you all so much and PS my family and i cried several times watching this back. IT'S END OF THE YEAR EMO TIME," Camila added. "See you January 12 for the album!!!"



Camila Cabello - 'Never Be The Same' (Fan Video)