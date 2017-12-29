Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith &amp; Brandon Flynn Revealed!

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 2:00 pm

Celebrity Engagements in 2017 - See Who Got Engaged!

Next Slide »

Celebrity Engagements in 2017 - See Who Got Engaged!

2017 is winding down but proved to be a popular year for celebrities to get engaged!

Tons of celebs popped the question or received a sparkling ring in the past 12 months and we’ve got a recap of all the big proposals!

Some of the most talked about engagements of the year included Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham and of course the royal engagement – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Congratulations to everyone who got engaged! We can’t wait to see their wonderful weddings in 2018!

Click through the slideshow to find out who got engaged this year…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Year End Recap, Engaged

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr