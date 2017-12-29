Celebrity Engagements in 2017 - See Who Got Engaged!

2017 is winding down but proved to be a popular year for celebrities to get engaged!

Tons of celebs popped the question or received a sparkling ring in the past 12 months and we’ve got a recap of all the big proposals!

Some of the most talked about engagements of the year included Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham and of course the royal engagement – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Congratulations to everyone who got engaged! We can’t wait to see their wonderful weddings in 2018!

Click through the slideshow to find out who got engaged this year…