Chloe X Halle: 'Grown-Ish' TV Show Theme Song 'Grown' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!
Chloe X Halle have released “Grown,” the theme song for the upcoming TV show Grown-ish, which you can listen to right here!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe X Halle
The sister duo, who are signed to Beyonce‘s Parkwood Entertainment, dropped the track on Friday (December 29).
In addition to providing the theme song, Chloe X Halle will also have a recurring role in the upcoming television series. Grown-ish will debut on Disney’s Freeform on January 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET.
Listen to “Grown” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.
Check out the lyrics inside!