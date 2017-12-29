Chloe X Halle: 'Grown-Ish' TV Show Theme Song 'Grown' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Chloe X Halle have released “Grown,” the theme song for the upcoming TV show Grown-ish, which you can listen to right here!

The sister duo, who are signed to Beyonce‘s Parkwood Entertainment, dropped the track on Friday (December 29).

In addition to providing the theme song, Chloe X Halle will also have a recurring role in the upcoming television series. Grown-ish will debut on Disney’s Freeform on January 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to “Grown” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

