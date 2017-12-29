Dylan Penn Flaunts Her Bikini Body in Hawaii!

Dylan Penn soaks up the sun on a morning walk on Thursday (December 28) in Hawaii.

The 26-year-old actress/model showed off her toned body in a black and blue bikini as she enjoyed the warm weather.

Joining Dylan at the beach was her dad Sean Penn, who checked out the ocean for a few minutes before heading back to his house along the shore.

Dylan and Sean have been in Hawaii enjoying a father-daughter Christmas trip in Hawaii.