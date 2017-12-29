Gal Gadot Spots Some Dolphins During Holiday Vacation!
Gal Gadot is doing some pre-New Year’s Eve shopping!
The 32-year-old actress was spotted making a stop at Whole Foods on Friday (December 29) in Los Angeles.
Gal looked cute and casual in some workout gear as she headed back to her car while taking a phone call.
Later that day, Gal took to her Instagram to share a fun video from her holiday vacation which featured a school of dolphins swimming past her boat!
“I might have been a little more excited than everyone else 😂,” Gal captioned the video, where she looks super excited to see the dolphins.
Check it out below…