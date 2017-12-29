Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 9:18 pm

Gal Gadot Spots Some Dolphins During Holiday Vacation!

Gal Gadot Spots Some Dolphins During Holiday Vacation!

Gal Gadot is doing some pre-New Year’s Eve shopping!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted making a stop at Whole Foods on Friday (December 29) in Los Angeles.

Gal looked cute and casual in some workout gear as she headed back to her car while taking a phone call.

Later that day, Gal took to her Instagram to share a fun video from her holiday vacation which featured a school of dolphins swimming past her boat!

“I might have been a little more excited than everyone else 😂,” Gal captioned the video, where she looks super excited to see the dolphins.

Check it out below…

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Photos: Backgrid
Gal Gadot

