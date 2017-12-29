Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 1:32 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Stars in 'Bumblebee' - See the First Pic From the Movie!

Hailee Steinfeld Stars in 'Bumblebee' - See the First Pic From the Movie!

Hailee Steinfeld is ready to take a ride in Bumblebee!

The upcoming Travis Knight-directed film doesn’t hit theaters until December 21, 2018 – but the first picture from the movie just arrived on Friday (December 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld

Here’s a plot summary: on the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

It’s worth noting that Bumblebee was always a VW bug in the animated Transformers series. Michael Bay chose a Camaro to be Bumblebee instead for the Transformers movie simply because he “liked the other car better.”

Check out the first photo from the film below!

Also pictured below: Hailee learns how to do a Hawaiian dance at a luau on Thursday (December 28) in Maui, Hawaii.
Photos: Paramount Pictures, BACKGRID
Posted to: Bumblebee, Hailee Steinfeld

