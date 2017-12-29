Hailee Steinfeld Stars in 'Bumblebee' - See the First Pic From the Movie!

Hailee Steinfeld is ready to take a ride in Bumblebee!

The upcoming Travis Knight-directed film doesn’t hit theaters until December 21, 2018 – but the first picture from the movie just arrived on Friday (December 29).

Here’s a plot summary: on the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

It’s worth noting that Bumblebee was always a VW bug in the animated Transformers series. Michael Bay chose a Camaro to be Bumblebee instead for the Transformers movie simply because he “liked the other car better.”

