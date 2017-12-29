Hugh Jackman Shows Off His Yo-Yo Skills - Watch Now!

Hugh Jackman has a hidden talent – he’s got crazy yo-yo skills!

The 49-year-old actor took to his Instagram to show his skills and reveal that he used to enter competitions as a kid!

“When I was 10, I competed in my public school yo-yo competition and I won in the final,” Hugh explained.

He also showcased the trick that won him the competition – “Rocking the cradle!”

Check out Hugh‘s yo-yo talents in the video below…