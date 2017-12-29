Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 10:02 pm

Hugh Jackman Shows Off His Yo-Yo Skills - Watch Now!

Hugh Jackman has a hidden talent – he’s got crazy yo-yo skills!

The 49-year-old actor took to his Instagram to show his skills and reveal that he used to enter competitions as a kid!

“When I was 10, I competed in my public school yo-yo competition and I won in the final,” Hugh explained.

He also showcased the trick that won him the competition – “Rocking the cradle!”

Check out Hugh‘s yo-yo talents in the video below…

