Fri, 29 December 2017 at 8:42 am

Is Cheryl Cole Working With Naughty Boy on Her Comeback Album?

Is Cheryl Cole Working With Naughty Boy on Her Comeback Album?

Cheryl Cole is preparing to make a return to the pop music scene!

The 34-year-old “Call My Name” pop superstar and Girls Aloud member is aiming to comeback in 2018 with a new album, which will be her first since 2014′s Only Human.

And she’s reportedly angling for a Naughty Boy collaboration!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cheryl Cole

Cheryl spoke to me at one of Simon Cowell’s recent parties about doing something together and a future collaboration. I have actually got a song written for her now so we will see what happens,” the producer revealed to The Sun.

Cheryl confirmed that she was back in the studio on Twitter in early December, having just left a session with Team Salut and her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts.

We can’t wait to hear what she’s been working on!
Photos: Getty Images
