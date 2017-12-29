Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 3:33 pm

Jhene Aiko Donates $15,000 to 5-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer

Jhene Aiko Donates $15,000 to 5-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer

Jhene Aiko has donated $15,000 to a 5-year-old girl fighting leukemia.

The 29-year-old “While We’re Young” singer launched the WAYS Foundation this holiday season, making her first donation to Lily Olive of Eagle Rock, Calif.

Jhene paid a visit to Lily at her Los Angeles home on Christmas Eve (December 24) and surprised her and her family with $15,000 to cover her medical bills.

“This Christmas, I decided to gift my family with the WAYS Foundation, something my family and I have had in the works since the passing of my brother,” Jhene told Billboard. “I decided to make a donation on my family’s behalf in which we plan to continue to help people and families affected by cancer.”

Jhene‘s brother Miyagi sadly passed away from cancer in 2012, which she opened up about via her sophomore album Trip and its accompanying short film and book of poetry called “2Fish.”

WAYS comes from the acronym “Why aren’t you smiling,” coined by Miyagi during his battle.

See the photos from Jhene’s visit below…
