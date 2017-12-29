Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith &amp; Brandon Flynn Revealed!

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 1:12 pm

Jude Law & Johnny Depp Featured In New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Images!

Jude Law & Johnny Depp Featured In New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Images!

It’s a post-Christmas miracle! A pack of new images from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have just released, and you can view them all here.

One of the official photographs gives a much better look at Jude Law filling the role of young Albus Dumbledore. The rest of the cast includes Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald), Ezra Miller (Credence), Claudia Kim (Maledictus), Zoe Kravitz (Leta Lestrange), Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Eddie Redmayne (Newt), Dan Fogler (Jacob) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein).

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

The film is set to hits theaters on November 16, 2018!
Just Jared on Facebook
jude law johnny depp featured in new fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald images 01
jude law johnny depp featured in new fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald images 02
jude law johnny depp featured in new fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald images 03
jude law johnny depp featured in new fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald images 04
jude law johnny depp featured in new fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald images 05
jude law johnny depp featured in new fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald images 06

Photos: Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr
  • Alex

    Johnny looks amazing!

  • Casey C

    please GOD let JD not do the same character he’s done for a decade now. nearly everything he’s done since PoTC has been a variant of Captain Jack. please let him be decent in this

  • MsCarol

    trash

  • Alex

    You’ve clearly not seen much of his work since 2003.

  • Alex

    Are you describing yourself?

  • wearing

    nope nope nope

  • Casey C

    I’ve seen a LOT of his work and a lot of it is sadly carbon copies of Captain Jack – too much makeup, act ‘quirky’/drunk/high/carefully offbeat with weird inflections, wash rinse repeat. the endless Burton collabs, the AWFUL charlie and the chocolate factory, the worse Lone Ranger,

    Alice In Wonderland…back towards the start and middle of his movie career, he took risks as an actor, he played different characters, but since PoTC, he’s hit a serious rut. Captain Jack was an amazing character. the first time. then the PoTC series got super bloated, and then he just kept playing him, in different outfits. he’s had very few roles where he wasn’t playing Jack in some guise or other and it’s boring as hell. Even playing a wolf, he was being Jack. it’s become the ultimate parody of itself and having enjoyed FB, i really don’t want a blond Captain Jack mincing around in the sequel

  • Alex

    yes yes yes

  • Alex

    So you just ignored Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Secret Window, Finding Neverland, The Libertine, Sweeney Todd, Public Enemies, The Tourist, The Rum Diary, Lucky Them, Transcendence, Black Mass, and Murder on the Orient Express?

  • Vanity

    JD will never do any wrong in my eyes. looks amazing!

  • Casey C

    Finding Neverland was filmed around the same time as PoTC so barely counts (it might be listed as 2004 but was meant to be 2003 but was delayed). Secret Window was dreadful, and a character with yet another set of boring eccentricites. The Rum Diary was Fear and Loathing pt2, he has himself stated its basically the same character again, so not great for your argument that he’s always outside the box. The Tourist was again, awful, both as a movie and as a character. that leaves pitifully few characters that are simply interesting and allowed to be characters rather than the caricature that he’s become far more famous for. Even to a degree Sweeny Todd falls into the category BUT it happens to work for the role, but its just another of his Burton collab characters that have merged into one over the yers. he used to be a phenomenal actor, I don’t deny that, but he’s gotten extremely lazy
    also, I didn’t state that EVERY role he played was Captain Jack as you keep trying to suggest, simply that MOST of them are. he’s got a handful, at best, that aren’t, but even they aren’t necessarily well done, they’re just not a carbon copy of the same man

  • wearing

    hey freak, aren’t you late writing johnny depp his daily stalker mail? you should probably get on that.