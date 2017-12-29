Jude Law & Johnny Depp Featured In New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Images!

It’s a post-Christmas miracle! A pack of new images from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have just released, and you can view them all here.

One of the official photographs gives a much better look at Jude Law filling the role of young Albus Dumbledore. The rest of the cast includes Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald), Ezra Miller (Credence), Claudia Kim (Maledictus), Zoe Kravitz (Leta Lestrange), Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Eddie Redmayne (Newt), Dan Fogler (Jacob) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein).

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

The film is set to hits theaters on November 16, 2018!