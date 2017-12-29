Kate Hudson Bundles Up For Dinner Date With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is keeping warm during her holiday vacation!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted after a sushi dinner date with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Thursday night (December 28) in Aspen, Colo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

Kate bundled up in a super cute toggle coat with a fur hood and red beanie.

The couple were also joined for dinner by some other friends, including Rita Ora (not pictured).

Later that night, the group headed to a Diplo concert.

Kate took to her Instagram to share a photo from the night and it looks like they had a blast!