36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 7:31 pm

Kate Hudson Bundles Up For Dinner Date With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Bundles Up For Dinner Date With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is keeping warm during her holiday vacation!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted after a sushi dinner date with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Thursday night (December 28) in Aspen, Colo.

Kate bundled up in a super cute toggle coat with a fur hood and red beanie.

The couple were also joined for dinner by some other friends, including Rita Ora (not pictured).

Later that night, the group headed to a Diplo concert.

Kate took to her Instagram to share a photo from the night and it looks like they had a blast!

