Kim Kardashian Shares Chic Christmas 2017 Family Portrait

Kim Kardashian just revealed a gorgeous 2017 Christmas family portrait!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media on Friday (December 29) to share the festive and super chic shot from the Kardashian Christmas Party.

It features Kim rocking a light purple, floral mini dress with a high neck as she holds her 4-year-old daughter North – clad in a fluffy black jacket – in her arms.

Kim‘s husband Kanye West strikes a pose next to her, also looking stylish in a grey sweater and long black jacket as he carries their 2-year-old son Saint, wearing a black jacket and pants, black beanie, and white sneakers.

There is also a decorated Christmas tree positioned behind the family of four.

“Happy Holidays,” Kim captioned it.

