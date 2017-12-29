Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith &amp; Brandon Flynn Revealed!

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 8:35 pm

Lainie Kazan's Lawyer Speaks Out After Shoplifting Incident

Lainie Kazan's Lawyer Speaks Out After Shoplifting Incident

Lainie Kazan‘s lawyer is speaking out after she was arrested for shoplifting earlier this week.

The 77-year-old My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress was caught walking out of a Gelson’s supermarket with $180 worth of groceries but her lawyer says she is not a thief.

Lainie Kazan is not a shoplifter or a thief,” Mark Werksman told People.

Mark added that Lainie has never “left a Gelson’s store without paying for her groceries.”

“This is a misunderstanding by Gelson’s employees who did not give her the opportunity to pay for her groceries before detaining her. We look forward to resolving this case in court where we are confident that she will be exonerated,” Mark concluded.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lainie Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr
  • Artie

    That’s alot of bullshit. She has a history of doing this.