Lainie Kazan's Lawyer Speaks Out After Shoplifting Incident

Lainie Kazan‘s lawyer is speaking out after she was arrested for shoplifting earlier this week.

The 77-year-old My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress was caught walking out of a Gelson’s supermarket with $180 worth of groceries but her lawyer says she is not a thief.

“Lainie Kazan is not a shoplifter or a thief,” Mark Werksman told People.

Mark added that Lainie has never “left a Gelson’s store without paying for her groceries.”

“This is a misunderstanding by Gelson’s employees who did not give her the opportunity to pay for her groceries before detaining her. We look forward to resolving this case in court where we are confident that she will be exonerated,” Mark concluded.