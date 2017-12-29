Lauren Jauregui Flaunts Her Figure in Red-Hot Bathroom Selfie

Lauren Jauregui put her curves on display in a hot new mirror pic!

The 21-year-old Fifth Harmony singer took to social media on Friday (December 29) to share the snap.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren Jauregui

It features Lauren posing in a red bodysuit and taking a photo of her backside while standing in front of her bathroom mirror.

“I got new rules,” she captioned it, referencing Dua Lipa‘s “New Rules.”

Watch Lauren jam out to the track via her Instagram Story below!

A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:36am PST

