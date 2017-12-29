Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith &amp; Brandon Flynn Revealed!

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 7:03 pm

Lauren Jauregui Flaunts Her Figure in Red-Hot Bathroom Selfie

Lauren Jauregui Flaunts Her Figure in Red-Hot Bathroom Selfie

Lauren Jauregui put her curves on display in a hot new mirror pic!

The 21-year-old Fifth Harmony singer took to social media on Friday (December 29) to share the snap.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren Jauregui

It features Lauren posing in a red bodysuit and taking a photo of her backside while standing in front of her bathroom mirror.

“I got new rules,” she captioned it, referencing Dua Lipa‘s “New Rules.”

Watch Lauren jam out to the track via her Instagram Story below!

Click inside to watch the video…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Lauren Jauregui

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr