Fri, 29 December 2017 at 2:39 pm

Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Go Western During Aspen Holiday Vaca!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are having a glorious time during their Holiday vacation!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse singer and the 34-year-old dancer were spotted channeling their inner cowboy and cowgirl while taking in the sights on Thursday (December 28) in Aspen, Colorado.

The happy couple were all smiles, bundled up while checking out some art at an art gallery and stopping by the local shops to do some shopping.

Mariah is enjoying her downtime before she’s set to return to the stage on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for a redemption performance after last year’s much-discussed debacle. We can’t wait to see her perform!
