Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Hot Body While Enjoying His Family Vacation in Barbados!

All that time spent at the gym is clearly paying off for Mark Wahlberg!

The 46-year-old Daddy’s Home 2 actor looked buff and toned while hanging out shirtless at the beach with his family on Friday (December 29) while on vacation in Barbados.

Mark is clearly having an amazing time with his loved ones while on break!

He also posted a cute family photo on his Instagram.

“Family time,” he captioned the post. Check out the pic below!