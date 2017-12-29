Meghan Markle Was In The Running To Be A 'Bond' Girl!

Meghan Markle could have starred in the next James Bond film!

The 36-year-old actress was reportedly in the running to be a Bond girl in the upcoming Bond 25.

Meghan was on the producer’s short list of “glamorous rising stars” that also reportedly included Ilfenesh Hadera.

“Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly. She’s glamorous and sexy and a good actress. The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public,” a source told The Sun.

They added, “Producers had narrowed down her and four other actresses on a shortlist last year with Bond 25 in mind. But the minute her relationship to Harry came to light they assumed she was out of the running so it soon became a list of four. Her engagement effectively spelt an end to her acting career too so that was the final blow.”