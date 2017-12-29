Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith &amp; Brandon Flynn Revealed!

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 7:58 pm

Meghan Markle Was In The Running To Be A 'Bond' Girl!

Meghan Markle Was In The Running To Be A 'Bond' Girl!

Meghan Markle could have starred in the next James Bond film!

The 36-year-old actress was reportedly in the running to be a Bond girl in the upcoming Bond 25.

Meghan was on the producer’s short list of “glamorous rising stars” that also reportedly included Ilfenesh Hadera.

Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly. She’s glamorous and sexy and a good actress. The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public,” a source told The Sun.

They added, “Producers had narrowed down her and four other actresses on a shortlist last year with Bond 25 in mind. But the minute her relationship to Harry came to light they assumed she was out of the running so it soon became a list of four. Her engagement effectively spelt an end to her acting career too so that was the final blow.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr