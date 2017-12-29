Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 5:26 pm

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Step Out for First Time After Getting Engaged

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara‘s post-engagement to-do list included making a visit to an adult entertainment store!

The 24-year-old “All About That Bass” singer and the 25-year-old Spy Kids actor were spotted shopping at Romantix on Thursday (December 28) in Los Angeles.

They both kept it casual for the outing – Meghan in a grey sweatshirt and matching headband, black leggings, and black and white Nike sneakers, and Daryl in a Marvin the Martian t-shirt, black shorts and shoes, and a baseball cap.

They tried to keep a low profile as they carried their purchases to their car.

The couple recently celebrated Meghan‘s birthday in a super romantic way – they got engaged after Daryl popped the question during a holiday light show! Watch the proposal video here.
