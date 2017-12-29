Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Step Out for First Time After Getting Engaged

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara‘s post-engagement to-do list included making a visit to an adult entertainment store!

The 24-year-old “All About That Bass” singer and the 25-year-old Spy Kids actor were spotted shopping at Romantix on Thursday (December 28) in Los Angeles.

They both kept it casual for the outing – Meghan in a grey sweatshirt and matching headband, black leggings, and black and white Nike sneakers, and Daryl in a Marvin the Martian t-shirt, black shorts and shoes, and a baseball cap.

They tried to keep a low profile as they carried their purchases to their car.

The couple recently celebrated Meghan‘s birthday in a super romantic way – they got engaged after Daryl popped the question during a holiday light show! Watch the proposal video here.