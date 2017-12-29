Nicolas Cage is Out for Blood in 'Mom & Dad' Trailer - Watch!

It’s kids vs. parents in the upcoming thriller-comedy Mom and Dad!



Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair play seemingly normal parents to their teenage daughter and young son until one day all the parents in their community go on a crazy murdering rampage against their children.

In the below trailer, Nic and Selma chase their kids around their house with blood thirsty eyes while wielding sledgehammers, knives, and blowtorches as their kids try to escape them.

Mom and Dad hits theaters on Jan. 19, 2018

Watch the trailer below!