Top Stories
Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 1:52 am

Nicolas Cage is Out for Blood in 'Mom & Dad' Trailer - Watch!

Nicolas Cage is Out for Blood in 'Mom & Dad' Trailer - Watch!

It’s kids vs. parents in the upcoming thriller-comedy Mom and Dad!

Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair play seemingly normal parents to their teenage daughter and young son until one day all the parents in their community go on a crazy murdering rampage against their children.

In the below trailer, Nic and Selma chase their kids around their house with blood thirsty eyes while wielding sledgehammers, knives, and blowtorches as their kids try to escape them.

Mom and Dad hits theaters on Jan. 19, 2018

Watch the trailer below!

Mom and Dad Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Movies, Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr