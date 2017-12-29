Fri, 29 December 2017 at 4:00 am
Rachel Bilson Spends the Afternoon Shopping in Beverly Hills
Rachel Bilson makes her way back to her car as she leaves a store on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 36-year-old actress looked super chic in a red sweater, a gray beanie, and brown furry loafers for her afternoon of shopping.
Earlier this week, Rachel took to Instagram to share her adorable 3-year-old daughter Briar Rose‘s note and cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve!
