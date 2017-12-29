Rebel Wilson Shares Bellas' 'Pitch Perfect' Rehearsal Video

Rebel Wilson has gifted us with a late Christmas present!

The 37-year-old actress posted a video on Friday (December 29) that features rehearsal footage from the first Pitch Perfect movie, which hit theaters five years ago.

“Back in 2011, we were just getting to know each other and work together as a team,” she captioned it. “This is the first rehearsal of our Bella’s semi-final performance for the ICCA’s. Our choreographer AJ would record us so we could learn the routines and get better. #Bellas4Life.”

“Okay I know I’m supposed to be on social media holidays but @therealannacamp texted us Bellas this super early rehearsal video from Pitch Perfect 1 back in 2011 and it brought up so many memories x thanks to everyone who has been going to the cinema to see Pitch 3! 😘,” Rebel added on Instagram. “And look at how far we’ve come since this vid. Although we’re not performing ‘full out’ here as it’s just a learning video for us to revise overnight. Notice we’re all wearing pink & black as those were our chosen colors that day (yes, we used to sync our clothing colors!) And you’ll also notice our fabulous Bella swing CJ aka Lana on WWE here. #bellas4life.”

Rebel also tagged her co-stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Shelley Regner, Kelley Jakle, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, C.J. Perry, and Wanetah Walmsley.

Watch below!



Original Bellas rehearsal video from Pitch Perfect 1