Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Couple Up To Support Sandra Bernhard's 'Sandemonium'!

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are still going strong!

The 42-year-old and 74-year-old couple had themselves a date night out at Sandra Bernhard‘s one woman show Sandemonium held at Joe’s Pub on Thursday evening (December 28) in New York City.

Sarah and Holland made sure to join their pal, Sandra Bernhard herself, backstage at the theater after the show, which runs until New Year’s Eve.

“If you want to know what’s up. This. This is what’s up,” Sarah captioned with her Instagram post. “Get to it if you can @sandragbernhard I ❤️ you and what you do. @joespub”